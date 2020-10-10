Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 17,100 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after acquiring an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 547,012 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

