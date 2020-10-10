Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Iteris were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 218,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. Iteris Inc has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

