Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $468,000 Investment in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Electromed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 77.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.59 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

