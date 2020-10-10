Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 226.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Several research firms recently commented on EARN. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

