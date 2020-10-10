Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.