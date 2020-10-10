Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $480,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after acquiring an additional 174,427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,057,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $116,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,129 shares of company stock worth $38,718,036. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Shares of QTWO opened at $97.84 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

