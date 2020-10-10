Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 11,267 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of S&T Bancorp worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.