Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.02. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.