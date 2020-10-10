Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of W&T Offshore worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.81 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $256.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

