Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,811 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Bandwidth stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $188.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

