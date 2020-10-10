Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 665,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 587,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $16,382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 242,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

