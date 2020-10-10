Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alector by 460.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

