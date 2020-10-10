Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,491 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.