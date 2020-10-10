Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 29,195 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.