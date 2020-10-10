TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $46,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $730,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,194. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.66. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

