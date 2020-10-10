Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,763 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Plug Power by 9.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.43 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,345 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

