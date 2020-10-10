Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 461,451 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after buying an additional 241,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF opened at $51.35 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

