Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 3,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

