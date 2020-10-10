Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

