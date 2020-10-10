Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 40,818 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,857,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period.

TMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

TMP opened at $57.92 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

