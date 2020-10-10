Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

