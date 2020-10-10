Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $154,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

FTCH stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $364.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.06 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

