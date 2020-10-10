Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,355 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.99% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 636.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DDIV opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

