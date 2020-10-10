Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 984,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after buying an additional 716,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 450,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,001,000.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

GBT stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.74. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,367 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

