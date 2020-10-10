iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,485 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 348.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 297.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1,140.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 756,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $37.00 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

