Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. CSFB increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of 366.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

