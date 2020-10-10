Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after buying an additional 2,036,118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,519 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.40 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.