Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIG opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.