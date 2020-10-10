Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $159,000 Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

