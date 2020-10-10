Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.83% of Tronox worth $70,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

