PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 169.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.22% of PacWest Bancorp worth $74,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

