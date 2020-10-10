Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.63% of Imperial Oil worth $74,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347,498 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.