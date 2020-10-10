Fmr LLC Has $75.88 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 190,533.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $75,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,974,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.