Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.65% of World Fuel Services worth $76,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

