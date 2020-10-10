Fmr LLC Acquires 101,654 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $79,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $186.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

