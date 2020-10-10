Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,153 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.75% of Patterson Companies worth $79,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,752,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $6,136,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

