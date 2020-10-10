Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.99% of Royal Gold worth $80,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

