Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

