Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.