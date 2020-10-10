Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost despite seeing a decline in year-over-year earnings and sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. During the quarter, earnings beat the consensus mark by a wide margin. Though sales were marred by continued hurdles in the foodservice channel, the company’s retail business remained strong. Retail volumes were backed by increased demand due to the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption. Also, the company’s shipment data for the second quarter (till the week ended Sep 25) is decent. However, soft demand for frozen potato products in the away-from-home channel due to restrictions on restaurants and other foodservice operations was a headwind in the Global and Foodservice segments. Also, elevated pandemic-related costs are likely to linger.”

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

