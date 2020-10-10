Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,200 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 292.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NGS opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

