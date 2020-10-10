BidaskClub Upgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to “Hold”

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $50,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,053 shares of company stock worth $1,661,080 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 58.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 309,584 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.