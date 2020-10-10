Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $357,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 172.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

