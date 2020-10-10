Zacks Investment Research Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Sell

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

