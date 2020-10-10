Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $333.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Sidoti from $307.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pool stock opened at $346.55 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $350.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pool by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Pool by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 13,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

