$1.73 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $1.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

