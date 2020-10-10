Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $96.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.