Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $96.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter.
RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
