Ashish Katta Sells 16,500,000 Shares of Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Stock

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) insider Ashish Katta sold 16,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$990,000.00 ($707,142.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04.

About Icollege

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

