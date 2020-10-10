Ashish Katta Sells 16,500,000 Shares of Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Stock

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) insider Ashish Katta sold 16,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$990,000.00 ($707,142.86).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04.
About Icollege
