Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,075,152.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

