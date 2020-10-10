Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,075,152.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
