William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 24,692 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AGX opened at $43.86 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $687.29 million, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Argan by 1,791.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argan by 73.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.