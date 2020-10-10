John B. Gibson Sells 14,227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
