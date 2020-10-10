John B. Gibson Sells 14,227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

